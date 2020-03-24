Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim tests positive for coronavirus

Istanbul, March 24: Turkish football icon and currnet Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim reveals he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The boss of the Istanbul giants took to social media to say he has tested postive for the dreaded Covid-19, but assured he is in safe hands in the hospital.
"The results of a test done today showed a positive result for coronavirus," Terim said on Twitter.
"I'm in safe hands at the hospital. Don't worry. Hopefully I'll communicate more as soon as possible," Terim added.
Bugün yapılan test sonuçlarına göre Corona Virüs sonucum pozitif çıkmıştır. Hastanede emin ellerdeyim. Merak etmeyin. En kısa zamanda haberleşmek üzere..— Fatih Terim (@fatihterim) March 23, 2020
The former Turkish national boss becomes the latest to join a list of high profile names in football to test positive for the novel coronavirus.
Earlier Juventus stars Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi, Daniele Rugani, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and former Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini also tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 66-year-old Terim, who is dubbed "Emperor", has coached Galatasaray in three different stints (1996-2000, 2002-2004 and 2011-2013). He took the role for a fourth time in December 2017.
Turkey has officially recorded 1,529 cases of the new coronavirus while 37 people have died, according to the health minister late Monday (March 23).