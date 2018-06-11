Game on! FIFA 19 will include the Champions League

Bengaluru, June 11: One of the most popular football gaming franchise, EA Sports FIFA, has announced a major inclusion in their coming edition of FIFA 19 version as the company has advertised that from this very season UEFA Champions league will be there in the game.
This will be the first time that the Champions league will be included in a FIFA gaming edition. The European football section at the game was earlier named as Champions Cup but from this year the gamers can now experience the real essence of Champions league football in the game.
The gaming license of the European cup competition till now was with EA Sports' rival company, Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer. But when UEFA ended its partnership with Konami this year, an agreement that allowed Pro Evolution Soccer to offer the club tournament, EA did not delay to jump on to the chance to add the competition to its FIFA franchise.
The new progress was announced last Saturday in an event organised by EA, where the FIFA developer EA revealed their plans for the future. Along with the news, they also launched the trailer of the edition, giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the popular series' latest instalment.
On the introduction of the Champions League to FIFA 19, EA Sports executive producer Aaron McHardy said: "The UEFA Champions League has been one of the most requested features from players for over a decade, and we're so excited for one of the world's biggest competitions to join 'The World's Game' in FIFA 19.
"We are elevating the experience this year in so many ways, from integrating UEFA Champions League content across the game, to adding a variety of new features that bring more control to gameplay."
FIFA again has put Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo as their cover man and the first trailer for the new game also showed the Portuguese superstar as well as Paris Saint Germain striker Neymar in action.
The popular game is set to be released on September 28th worldwide for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, with fans being able to pre-order as early as September 20.
