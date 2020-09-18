Gareth Bale next? Three times Premier League legends returned to their former clubs

Kolkata, September 18: Returning to old clubs is always an emotional moment for the players and this summer Gareth Bale could experience the same, with the Real Madrid attacker set for a return to Tottenham Hotspur on a loan deal.
The Welshman is not the first to do, as previously there have been many cases of players moving back to their beloved clubs.
Here we look at three such instances.
Thiery Henry
Arguably one of the best players for Arsenal, Henry made an emotional return to his former club in January, 2012 on a loan Signed on a short term deal in 2012, to provide backup for Robin van Persie at the age of 34, the Frenchman was way past his peak but still scored twice for the Gunners.
Didier Drogba
The Chelsea talisman left Stamford Bridge after winning three league titles, a Champions League, and a host of domestic cup competitions to sign for Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua and later Galatasaray only to follow former manager Jose Mourinho to Chelsea again in 2014. He remained in the English capital for just a year and scored only seven goals in all competitions that season.
Robbie Fowler
Fowler won all the possible individual accolades with Liverpool. However injuries started taking a toll on him and he eventually left the side for Leeds the very next season followed by Manchester City two years later. But Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez gambled on the fans’ favorite once again by signing him on a free transfer during the 2006 January transfer window. Fowler spent two seasons with the Reds and scored 12 goals.