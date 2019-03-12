Football

Bale in Wales squad for Euro 2020 qualifier

By Opta
Bale in Wales squad for Euro 2020 qualifier
Gareth Bale

Wales, March 12: Gareth Bale has been included in Wales' squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia, despite missing Real Madrid's win over Real Valladolid on Sunday through injury.

The forward appeared to suffer an ankle injury last week during Madrid's shock 4-1 home loss to Ajax in the Champions League which dumped the holders out of the competition at the last-16 stage.

Bale was then not involved as Madrid came from behind to beat Valladolid, which proved to be Santiago Solari's final match in charge before Zinedine Zidane's return to the club was confirmed on Monday.

Wales boss Ryan Giggs has included Bale as part of his 31-man squad for the friendly with Trinidad and Tobago next Wednesday and the nation's first Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia four days later.

Speaking at a news conference, Giggs told reporters: "I have . I was as worried as anyone else, but he should be fine.

"He is a fantastic player when Gareth turns up he gives everyone a lift."

Rotherham United midfielder Will Vaulks has earned his first call-up but Aston Villa defender James Chester and on-loan Derby County midfielder Andy King miss out through injury.

Wales squad: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies, Chris Maxwell; Chris Gunter, Ashley Williams, Ben Davies, Neil Taylor, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Declan John, Tom Lockyer, Chris Mepham, Paul Dummett, James Lawrence, Ryan Hedges; Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, David Brooks, Ben Woodburn, Harry Wilson, Matthew Smith, Lee Evans, Daniel James, Will Vaulks, George Thomas, Rabbi Matondo; Gareth Bale, Sam Vokes, Tom Lawrence, Tyler Roberts.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
