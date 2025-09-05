Football Gattuso Challenges Italy Players To Show Sacrifice Ahead Of World Cup Qualifier Against Estonia Ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Estonia, Gennaro Gattuso emphasises the need for his players to sacrifice for one another and restore team spirit. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 0:22 [IST]

myKhel Team

Italy's national football team is gearing up for a crucial World Cup qualifier against Estonia in Bergamo on Friday. Gennaro Gattuso, stepping into the role of head coach after Luciano Spalletti's departure, is determined to inspire his players to give their all. Italy's recent history in World Cup qualifiers has been disappointing, having missed out on the last two tournaments in 2018 and 2022.

Italy faces a challenging path ahead, needing victories in all four remaining matches to have a chance at topping Group I. Currently trailing leaders Norway, Italy has two games in hand but cannot afford any slip-ups. A failure to secure top position could lead them into another tense playoff situation, which they are keen to avoid.

Gattuso expressed his vision for the team during a press conference. "I am fired up, I feel the responsibility on my shoulders, but I am not scared at all. I want the players to feel a sense of belonging, enthusiasm, and desire to sacrifice themselves for their teammates," he stated. His focus is on instilling resilience and teamwork among the players.

Gattuso has introduced fresh talent into the squad with Giovanni Leoni from Liverpool being one of three young Italians receiving their first international call-up. Joining him are Giovanni Fabbian and Francesco Pio Esposito. Gattuso explained his choices by highlighting Fabbian's similarity to Davide Frattesi and Pio's undeniable qualities.

The coach also praised Leoni's personality and speed, noting that these young players possess maturity beyond their years. "I didn’t give them anything; I called them up because I think they have very specific characteristics," Gattuso remarked about his selections.

Upcoming Matches

After facing Estonia, Italy will head to Hungary for another important match against Israel next Monday. These games are crucial as Italy aims to regain its standing on the international stage and secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup finals.

Gattuso emphasised the importance of maintaining composure during matches. "We have to be strong. We can't panic if the score is still 0-0 after 10 minutes," he said. He believes that Italy's historical strength lies in its character, which needs to be revived for success.

The Italian team's journey under Gattuso's leadership begins with high expectations and a clear goal: to bring back the fighting spirit that once defined them on the world stage.