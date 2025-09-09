Football Gennaro Gattuso Praises Italy’s Fighting Spirit In Thrilling Nine-Goal Victory Over Israel In a dramatic 5-4 win against Israel, Gennaro Gattuso praised his team's resilience while acknowledging defensive weaknesses. This match marked Italy's second consecutive game scoring five goals. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 14:06 [IST]

Italy's thrilling 5-4 victory over Israel in the World Cup qualifiers was described by Gennaro Gattuso as the most chaotic match he's experienced as a coach. This win, only his second game leading the national team, propelled Italy above Israel in their group standings. Despite taking a 4-2 lead late in the game, Italy needed Sandro Tonali's stoppage-time goal to secure the win after Israel equalised.

Gattuso acknowledged that while Italy's attacking approach was bold, it left them vulnerable to counterattacks. "We were crazy to systematically go on the attack," he said, noting that Israel capitalised on these opportunities. He suggested that a more defensive strategy might have been wiser when they were ahead. The team's fragility in defence was evident, conceding goals too easily.

Despite these challenges, Gattuso praised his players' determination and resilience. "The lads deserve credit for always reacting to every slap in the face," he stated. He emphasised that while improvements are needed defensively, the responsibility lies with him and his coaching staff. The team must work on becoming more solid and less prone to conceding goals.

Italy's recent performances have been notable for their scoring prowess. Following a 5-0 triumph over Estonia, this marks the first time in history that Italy has scored five goals in consecutive matches. However, Gattuso admitted that their defensive weaknesses need addressing urgently to maintain such offensive momentum without compromising results.

Gattuso reflected on the need for improvement: "If we want to play in a certain way, we need to get better at this." He stressed that while his players are aware of their defensive lapses, it's up to him and his staff to address these issues promptly. The team must focus on building its identity and improving its defensive solidity.

The Italian coach remains optimistic about his team's potential despite acknowledging their current shortcomings. His focus is on refining their style of play while ensuring they remain competitive at this level of international football.