Georges Kevin N'Koudou to stay at Tottenham Hotspur

London, July 19: Georges Kevin N'Koudou is going to stay at Tottenham Hotspur in the next season despite interest from other European clubs. The 23-year-old French winger has spent two uneventful seasons at the Spurs. There were several speculations about his future at the Wembley Stadium.
N'Koudou has begun his professional football career at Nantes in 2013-14 season. The French winger has made 40 appearances for the Ligue 1 side in his two seasons’ stint at Nantes. He has scored 3 goals in those appearances. After that, N'Koudou joined another Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille with a transfer fee worth £1.5 million in the 2015-16 season. In that season N'Koudou has shown sensational form. He has made 41 appearances for Marseille in all competitions and scored 10 goals.
After this brilliant performance, Tottenham Hotspur have signed N'Koudou in the summer transfer window of 2016-17 with a transfer fee worth £11 million. But the French winger had to face a strong competition to get into the starting lineup of Tottenham. N'Koudou failed to get regular chances for the London-based side as the likes of Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen were always ahead of him.
N'Koudou has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur in 2016-17 season but failed to make any impact. In the next season, N'Koudou was not a regular starter for Tottenham in the first half of the season and he was sent to Burnley in loan for the rest of the season. The French winger was also not able to prove himself at Burnley. He was mainly used as the backup option for Johann Berg Gudmundsson for the Clarets.
Tottenham Hotspur have yet to make any significant signing in this summer transfer window. So, N'Koudou can hope that he will get his chances in the next season for Tottenham. His agent Messia N'Diaye has also confirmed that the player would be ready to prove himself in pre-season tour of Tottenham Hotspur in USA. If N'Koudou is able to perform well in the preseason tour, his chances to play the first team football will certainly be increased in the next season.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.