Germany 1 Peru 0: Debutant Schulz scores late to secure win

Sinsheim (Germany), September 10: Debutant Nico Schulz scored a scruffy 85th-minute winner as Germany claimed their first victory since their World Cup debacle by beating Peru 2-1 at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.
Schulz's unconvincing attempt appeared to be heading wide of the target before Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese diverted the Hoffenheim man's drive into the net.
Schulz was one of those culpable for the Peruvians' opening goal, failing to stop Luis Advincula breezing past him down Germanys' left before beating Marc-Andre ter Stegen at his near post.
Yet Joachim Low's men replied three minutes later through Julian Brandt's chipped finish, and Schulz's late winner ensured the Germans could start to look forward following their poor performances in Russia.
The German boss Low acknowledged Germany are still a work in progress, but praised his side for never giving up."I'm glad that we won the game," Germany head coach Low told RTL.
"We felt that the team wanted to win the match, they fought until the end.
"We missed a lot of chances in the first half. That was the problem. The substitutions made the rhythm a bit broken. The balance is not yet 100 per cent."
Low admitted that Schulz could have done better for Peru's goal but was pleased he turned out to be the match-winner.
"I'm happy for him, because he also made a good impression in training and made a very committed game," Low added. "He is physically very good and fast."
Brandt was in Russia for the World Cup, though he featured for just 19 minutes in three substitute appearances.
He started against Peru and showed the kind of creativity and drive that the German attacks were missing in June.
"Beyond the World Cup, I've gained a lot of self-confidence, I feel very comfortable in the national team," Brandt added.
"I try to use every minute and bring in my strengths and I'm happy about my goal."