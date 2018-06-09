Germany 2 Saudi Arabia 1: Werner on target as Reus shines

Leverkusen, June 9: Germany limbered up for their World Cup defence with a patchy 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen on Friday (June 8).
Timo Werner gave Joachim Low's men an early lead and Omar Othman's unfortunate own goal undermined Saudi Arabia as they briefly threatened to find a way into the contest.
Marco Reus made his first international start since March 2016 and dazzled during the first half, laying on Werner's opener and linking pleasingly with the RB Leipzig striker and Thomas Muller.
A former Dortmund team-mate of Reus' will enter Russia 2018 under a cloud – Ilkay Gundogan again receiving boos following his meeting with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Saudi Arabia were humiliated 8-0 in the 2002 World Cup by Germany but their current vintage, led by former Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi, should fare better this time around, with seemingly vulnerable hosts Russia up first for them in the tournament opener.
Fahad Almuwallad and Yahia Alshehri both threatened in attack and Taiseer Aljassam reduced the arrears in the 84th minute after the goalscorer was brought down by Sami Khedira and Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved fellow substitute Mohammed Alsahlawi's penalty.
Reus was alert to Joshua Kimmich's raking eighth-minute pass and cushioned a volley back across goal to give Werner a simple finish.
A crisp 20-yard shot from Reus then cannoned back off the post and Germany's only hindrance during the opening half hour was a well-functioning Saudi offside trap.
Some stylish interplay with Muller and a clever chipped backheel by Reus saw Werner head wide in the 32nd minute – the ball not dropping for the volley he craved.
A combination of Abdullah Almuaiouf and the Saudi goalkeeper's right-hand post denied Khedira from Reus' right-wing cross, but the visitors almost levelled when Almuwallad fizzed Alshehri's cutback just past the post.
Striker Almuwallad was unable to turn home from close range as Saudi Arabia's counter-attacking threat became increasingly prevalent.
But their chances of springing a surprise were dealt a body blow two minutes before the break when a patient and incisive Germany move ended with Othman putting Werner's cross into his own net under pressure from Muller.
Almuaiouf made a brilliant reaction save from Julian Draxler in the 50th minute after the Paris Saint-Germain winger was precisely picked out by Jonas Hector and Saudi Arabia's number one continued to excel by tipping a powerful Muller strike behind.
Gundogan was whistled despite Low's protestations to the stands when he came on for the excellent Reus in the 57th minute.
Jeers almost turned to cheers moments late as Gundogan avoided the offside flag but Almuaiouf smothered the chance.
The flow of second-half substitutes disrupted Germany's rhythm and Alshehri twice went close.
Bayer Leverkusen favourite Julian Brandt – surprisingly preferred to Leroy Sane by Low in his final 23 – made a lively cameo and sent a volley wide at the back post.
The wealth of talent at Germany's disposal is beyond doubt but, as Aljassam reduced the arrears and Mats Hummels avoided giving away a second penalty despite grabbing a handful of Alsahlawi's shirt, it became clear they must lift their level in Russia.
Croatia recovered from a dour opening 60 minutes in Osijek to beat Senegal 2-1 and finish their World Cup preparations with a much-needed victory.
Zlatko Dalic's side struggled to make an impression on proceedings on Friday and found themselves behind early the second half as Ismaila Sarr scored a stunning opener.
The opening goal served as a wake-up call for the hosts and they dragged themselves level just after the hour, Ivan Perisic's free-kick deflecting off the wall on its way past Abdoulaye Diallo.
Andrej Kramaric sealed the win for Croatia with 12 minutes remaining, the Hoffenheim striker lashing home at the second attempt after his original effort had been blocked.
There was still time for Sadio Mane to rattle the crossbar with a late free-kick, and Senegal saw another late chance go begging as Salif Sane fired wide.
Having survived those scares, Croatia clung on for victory, but Dalic will expect much more when his team open their World Cup campaign against Nigeria on June 16.
Schalke forward Breel Embolo starred for Switzerland as they completed their World Cup warm-up matches with a 2-0 win over Japan in Lugano.
Embolo showed the attacking qualities that could make him key for Vladimir Petkovic in just over an hour on the pitch at Cornaredo Stadium, but Ricardo Rodriguez and Haris Seferovic were on the scoresheet for Switzerland.
Having suffered only one defeat in their previous 16 games, the hosts started the game confidently and Embolo set about carving up the Japanese defence with mazy dribbles and precise passing.
The 21-year-old powered into the box in the 39th minute and was tripped by Southampton defender Maya Yoshida, with Rodriguez driving the penalty to Eiji Kawashima's left.
Japan settled the game down after half-time and carved out an opening for Keisuke Honda, who got the ball tangled up in his feet in the 70th minute.
Xherdan Shaqiri was unable to punish a howler from Kawashima but, with eight minutes remaining, he supplied a cross that ended with Seferovic notching after Francois Moubandje's knock-down.
Poland coughed up a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Chile in an entertaining pre-World Cup friendly in Poznan.
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski netted a spectacular opener but, after Napoli's Piotr Zielinski doubled the lead and Diego Valdes pulled one back, Chile substitute Miiko Albornoz fired a leveller of comparable quality.
Adam Nawalka's Poland face Lithuania next Tuesday – seven days before their Group H opener against Senegal.
Guillermo Maripan's aimless pass into midfield was cut out by Grzegorz Krychowiak in the 30th minute and Lewandowski still had plenty to do when he received his team-mate's pass.
He did it with aplomb, thundering into the top-left corner from 20 yards and it was soon 2-0 – Kamil Grosicki getting the better of Paulo Diaz under a high ball and cutting back for Zielinski to coolly finish.
Valdes glanced in Angelo Sagal's left-wing cross to reduce the arrears and end a dizzying spell of three goals in eight-and-a-half minutes.
Chile's leveller was sublime when it arrived four minutes before the hour, Alboronoz making light of a scuffed first attempt being blocked by lashing the bouncing ball beyond helpless substitute goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from 25 yards.
It was an awe-inspiring moment to underline how the two-time reigning Copa America champions may be sorely missed at Russia 2018 as a new era starts to find its feet under Reinaldo Rueda.
Zielinski's Napoli colleague Arkadiusz Milik should have won it for Poland 15 minutes from time but dinked into the side netting after a cute one-two with fellow substitute Lukasz Teodorczyk.
Source: OPTA
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends