Football Germany Dominates Luxembourg 4-0 With Joshua Kimmich Scoring Twice In Qualifying Match In a commanding performance, Germany defeated Luxembourg 4-0 in World Cup qualifying. Joshua Kimmich scored two goals, helping his team secure the top position in Group A. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 2:49 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Germany secured a decisive 4-0 victory over Luxembourg in Sinsheim, with Joshua Kimmich scoring twice. The match saw Luxembourg reduced to 10 players after Dirk Carlson's red card for a handball against Serge Gnabry. This incident led to Kimmich converting the penalty, setting the tone for Germany's dominance in this World Cup qualifier.

David Raum had earlier given Germany the lead with a stunning free-kick in the 12th minute. Kimmich then doubled his tally five minutes into the second half, capitalising on a defensive lapse by Luxembourg following a corner. This goal came shortly after Gnabry's impressive third goal for Julian Nagelsmann's side.

Nick Woltemade had an early goal disallowed, while Florian Wirtz hit the woodwork from a free-kick. Despite several late chances, Wirtz couldn't find the net. These missed opportunities didn't hinder Germany from topping Group A with six points from three matches, boosting their confidence significantly.

Kimmich's performance was not only about goals. Playing at right-back, he had 113 touches and attempted 78 passes, completing 71 of them accurately. His contributions placed him third among his teammates in these metrics. Additionally, he delivered 10 crosses, second only to Raum's 12.

Kimmich's achievements extend beyond this match. He earned his 104th cap for Germany, surpassing Franz Beckenbauer's record of 103 caps. If he plays against Northern Ireland next week, he will join Jurgen Kohler and Per Mertesacker in Germany's all-time top 10 for appearances with 105 caps.

Raum also played a crucial role from the left flank, creating five chances and delivering numerous crosses. His contributions were instrumental in maintaining pressure on Luxembourg throughout the game.

This victory not only highlights Germany's strength but also marks a significant milestone for Kimmich as he continues to make history with his national team performances.