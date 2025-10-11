Football Germany Secures Vital Win Over Luxembourg As Kimmich Praises Team's Progress In a decisive 4-0 victory against Luxembourg, Joshua Kimmich commended Germany's improved performance and teamwork. The win marks a significant step forward in World Cup qualifying. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

Germany secured a decisive 4-0 victory over Luxembourg at PreZero Arena, propelling them to the top of World Cup qualifying Group A. Joshua Kimmich was instrumental, scoring twice in the match. This win follows their previous loss to Slovakia, marking a positive turnaround for the team. David Raum opened the scoring with his first goal for Germany before Luxembourg's Dirk Carlson was sent off.

Germany's performance was characterised by strong pressing and effective set pieces. Kimmich highlighted the team's determination and energy from the outset, stating, "It was important to win, but also the way we played." The team showed improvement in transitions and maintained good body language throughout the match.

Kimmich's contribution extended beyond goals; he also created two chances and delivered 10 crosses from right-back. He expressed flexibility regarding his position, saying, "In the end the coach decides... I'm happy to play where the coach sees me." At Bayern Munich, Kimmich typically plays as a midfielder.

Germany dominated with 31 shots, eight on target, generating an expected goals (xG) of 3.89 compared to Luxembourg's 0.03. Leon Goretzka praised the team's improved performance, noting better off-ball activity and quicker ball movement. "We can be satisfied with the performance and result," Goretzka said.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann acknowledged areas for improvement despite the win. He noted that while Germany could have scored more goals, they deserved victory due to their pressing and quick ball recovery. "The desire was definitely there," Nagelsmann remarked.

Looking Ahead

The match against Luxembourg saw Germany capitalise on their numerical advantage after Carlson's red card. However, Nagelsmann pointed out that playing against a defensively deep team made it challenging to create chances despite having an extra player on the field.

The focus now shifts to Germany's upcoming match against Northern Ireland in Belfast on Monday. With momentum on their side, they aim to continue their winning streak in World Cup qualifiers.