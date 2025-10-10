Football Germany's Julian Nagelsmann Emphasises Respect For Luxembourg In World Cup Qualifying Match Julian Nagelsmann warns Germany against underestimating Luxembourg in their World Cup qualifying match. Despite past successes, he highlights the need for respect and focus. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

Germany's national football team is preparing for a crucial World Cup qualifying match against Luxembourg. Currently third in Group A, Germany experienced a surprising 2-0 loss to Slovakia but bounced back with a 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland. The upcoming matches against Luxembourg and Northern Ireland are vital for Germany's qualification hopes. Historically, Germany has dominated Luxembourg, winning 11 out of 12 encounters since their only loss in March 1939.

Despite the historical advantage and a significant gap in world rankings, Julian Nagelsmann warns against underestimating Luxembourg. "I don't think we're in a position to underestimate an opponent," Nagelsmann stated. He acknowledged Luxembourg's ability to play freely and adapt, expecting them to be strong competitors. Nagelsmann emphasised respect for opponents, saying, "I have never gone into a team meeting and said: We have to win the game by a large margin."

If Germany qualifies for the World Cup in North America, there is speculation about Thomas Muller joining the coaching staff. Muller retired from international play after Euro 2024 and moved from Bayern Munich to Vancouver Whitecaps earlier this year. However, Nagelsmann doubts Muller's involvement due to his current commitments.

"Thomas is definitely a candidate who could hold such an office," Nagelsmann mentioned. Yet, he highlighted Muller's contract with Vancouver until winter 2026 and their training schedule starting June 26, 2026. "I don't think the [Vancouver] coach is so enthusiastic when Thomas says I'll come two or three weeks later," Nagelsmann added.

Nagelsmann shared insights into Muller's current situation in Vancouver, where he is thriving. "I've spoken to him a few times; he thinks it's very good in Vancouver right now," Nagelsmann noted. Muller is performing well, scoring frequently and contributing significantly to football development there.

Given these circumstances, Nagelsmann believes Muller will continue focusing on his role at Vancouver beyond the World Cup. "He is advancing football there and will want to do so beyond the World Cup," Nagelsmann concluded.