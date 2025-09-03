Lionel Scaloni Declares There Will Be No Heir To Lionel Messi In Argentine Football

Football Germany Seeks Dominance In World Cup Qualifiers Under Nagelsmann's Leadership Julian Nagelsmann is focused on ensuring Germany dominates their World Cup qualifying campaign, beginning against Slovakia. The team aims to avoid past disappointments and establish strong performances. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 21:11 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Julian Nagelsmann is eager for Germany to assert their dominance in the World Cup qualifiers. Germany's journey to the 2026 World Cup kicks off against Slovakia in Bratislava on Thursday. Since winning the World Cup in 2014, Germany has struggled, failing to advance past the group stage in the last two tournaments.

In Euro 2024, under Nagelsmann's leadership, Germany reached the quarter-finals but were defeated by Spain, who went on to win the championship. They also secured a fourth-place finish in the Nations League in June. Group A of Europe's qualifiers includes Northern Ireland and Luxembourg, and Nagelsmann aims to establish high standards from the start.

Nagelsmann emphasised his desire for Germany to dominate their qualifying matches. "We want to go through the games [qualifiers] with dominance," he stated. This approach doesn't necessarily mean winning by large margins every time but ensuring there are no doubts during matches. A narrow victory can still be dominant if executed with conviction.

The German team is set to face Slovakia on Thursday, marking their first encounter since a 3-0 victory in Euro 2016's last 16. Following this match, they will host Northern Ireland on Sunday. Nagelsmann wants his players and everyone involved to feel confident and avoid any weak phases during games.

Nagelsmann stressed that qualifying narrowly for the World Cup is not enough; they must show full conviction throughout. He believes that waiting until qualification is secured before starting serious preparations would be too late. The aim is to leave no room for doubt about their capabilities during these qualifiers.

The upcoming matches are crucial for Germany as they seek redemption after recent disappointments on the world stage. By setting high standards early in their campaign, Nagelsmann hopes to build momentum and confidence within his squad.

The focus remains on playing with purpose and ensuring every performance reflects their potential. With a strong start against Slovakia and Northern Ireland, Germany aims to lay a solid foundation for their World Cup journey.