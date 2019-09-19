Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan joins NorthEast United for ISL 2019

Bengaluru, September 19: Asamoah Gyan, the former Ghana captain, will play for NorthEast United FC in this edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) starting in October.
Gyan is the highest goal scorer for Ghana and has played in four FIFA World Cup tournaments and netted six goals, highest among African footballers. The 33-year-old Gyan is also the most capped Ghana player and the striker has also led Ghana to two final appearances in Africa Nations Cup.
Speaking on the signing of Gyan, NorthEast United's Executive Director, Priya Runchal said; "We are thrilled to have a player of Gyan's calibre and experience join our squad. He has continuously delivered excellence at the highest of levels of world football and we are confident that he will add a lot of firepower on the pitch here."
About his latest assignment Gyan, who has played for Sunderland in Premier League and Rennes in Ligue 1, said, "I am extremely excited to start this new chapter in my career. I have heard great things about NorthEast United FC and the Indian Super League and I am thrilled to be a part of it for the upcoming season. I am confident that we can better the wonderful season the club had last year."
Gyan retired from international football in May this year protesting against a plan by coach Kwesi Appiah to deny him the opportunity of captaining the Black Stars in the African Nations Cup held in Egypt in June this year.