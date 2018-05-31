Gianluigi Buffon closes in on PSG deal

Bengaluru, May 31: Italy and Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon is closing in on a two-year deal with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. The 40-year-old, appears set to finally leave Juventus after 17 years of long association with the reigning Italian champions, despite turning 40 already and is all set to sign for the biggest club in France right now.
According to reports in Italy, the Italian international is said to be close to putting pen to paper on the contract while Juventus look ready to continue with Wojciech Tomasz Szczęsny under the bar.
The 176-cap Italy international has been looking for a new club ever since playing his last game for Serie A champions Juventus earlier this month. And after 656 appearances for the Turin giants, Buffon has been preparing for the almost unthinkable that is leaving the Old Lady.
Buffon helped Juventus to nine Serie A titles during his time but missed out on his dream Champions League trophy. But now it appears he will have another shot of being crowned European champion this time in the colours of the French champions.
Buffon is believed to have agreed a deal to join Thomas Tuchel's new side and pocket £6.14million-a-year on a two-year deal. PSG are determined to win the Champions League and believe Buffon's invaluable experience can only help their cause.
Despite having assembled a brilliant and strong squad, PSG have fallen short in the elite club competition of Europe and they are keen on strengthening even more. An experienced custodian like Buffon will surely be able to help their cause and he still is at the top of his powers.
Buffon revealed last week that he has received a number of offers including from Premier League clubs and was deciding on his next move. Liverpool were also believed to be interested in his services but the Reds now look keen on more long-term solutions like Alisson Becker, Jan Oblak and Thibaut Courtois.
PSG also face a tricky battle to keep their hold onto their most priced asset Neymar with Real Madrid strongly interested in the Brazil superstar.
