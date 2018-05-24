Gianluigi Buffon in consideration for Italy call, says new coach Roberto Mancini

Milan, May 24: Gianluigi Buffon's Italy career is not over yet, according to coach Roberto Mancini.
It was thought the veteran goalkeeper had played his last game on the international stage, but Mancini revealed on Thursday he had been in conversation with Buffon.
And the 40-year-old, who waved an emotional farewell to Juventus last week and has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, is seemingly keen to add to his 176 caps.
"I've spoken with Buffon," said former Manchester City boss Mancini, whose side face Saudi Arabia on Monday.
"He wants to keep on playing and like every active player will be in consideration.
"I respect his desire at this time."
Buffon: “I am happy, because I spent the best days of my life at Juventus....It’s the end of an era, there are younger and stronger goalkeepers than me now. You have to leave at the opportune moment and this was the right time.” pic.twitter.com/f2Z6gio5uP— Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) May 22, 2018
Buffon's most recent outing for his country was in a 2-0 friendly loss to Argentina, which followed on from the Azzurri's World Cup play-off defeat to Sweden.
Mancini's 30-man squad for the forthcoming matches against Saudi Arabia, France and Netherlands included a return for Mario Balotelli.
The trio of games represents the start of a rebuilding job after the nation's first World Cup qualification failure since 1958.
It is a task Mancini knows will prove difficult, but he remains confident.
"I'm not a magician, nobody is," he said. "In other times there was an abundance of quality.
"I am confident, however. This is a very young group that can develop a lot. Perhaps it will just take some time."
Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup after losing to Sweden in the playoffs in November 2017. Back then, Buffon said he will retire from football. "It's disappointing," Buffon told Rai Sport.
"Not for me, but for the football movement, because we failed at something that could've been truly important for the country. That is the only regret I have and certainly not that I am finishing my career, because time passes and it's only right.
"It's just a shame my last official game coincided with the failure to qualify for the World Cup.
"There is certainly a future for Italian football, as we have pride, ability, determination and after bad tumbles, we always find a way to get back on our feet.
"I'm leaving an Italy side that will know how to speak for itself."
Source: OPTA
