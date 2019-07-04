Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Buffon undergoes medical ahead of Juventus return

By Opta
Gianluigi Buffon

Turin, July 4: Gianluigi Buffon arrived at Juventus to undergo a medical ahead of a stunning return to the club he left 12 months ago.

Serie A champions Juve shared footage on social media of goalkeeper Buffon greeting fans and signing autographs outside their health facility.

The 41-year-old former Italy international is tipped to sign a one-year deal in Turin, where he enjoyed astonishing success from 2001 to 2018.

Buffon, who won nine Scudetti with Juve, moved to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the 2017-18 campaign but parted ways with the French outfit after just one season, having struggled to keep Alphonse Areola out of the line-up.

Signed from Parma almost two decades ago, World Cup winner Buffon made an emotional final appearance for Juve during the last game of the Serie A season in May 2018.

The legendary keeper somewhat overshadowed the club's Scudetto celebrations, embracing team-mates on his way off the pitch and completing a lap of honour as play continued during the match against Verona.

More GIANLUIGI BUFFON News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 42 - July 4 2019, 03:00 PM
Afghanistan
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue