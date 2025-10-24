When will India play in the Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals? Who will they face in Semis?

Football Go Ahead Eagles Defeat Aston Villa 2-1 In Historic Europa League Upset In a surprising turn of events, Go Ahead Eagles defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in the Europa League. Despite a missed penalty by Buendia, the Eagles secured their first European victory. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 1:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Aston Villa's flawless start in the Europa League came to an unexpected halt with a 2-1 loss to Go Ahead Eagles. This defeat prevented them from achieving a sixth consecutive victory. Unai Emery's squad took an early lead when Jadon Sancho's deflected cross found Evann Guessand, who managed to score past Jari De Busser within four minutes.

The Dutch team equalised just before halftime. A cleverly executed free-kick routine allowed Mathis Suray to take a shot that deflected off Pau Torres, looping over Emiliano Martinez into the net. After the break, Go Ahead Eagles surprised Villa again. Joris Kramer's long ball reached Mats Deijl, who was unmarked and scored, giving his team an unexpected advantage.

Villa had a chance to level the score when they were awarded a penalty in the 76th minute due to Dean James' handball in the box. However, Emiliano Buendia missed the opportunity by sending his shot over the bar, leaving Villa unable to find an equaliser.

This match marked Aston Villa's first-ever loss against a Dutch team in European competitions. Previously, they remained unbeaten in six encounters with Dutch sides. The defeat was also their third in 16 European group stage matches, having won 11 and drawn two. Despite Go Ahead Eagles having an expected goals (xG) of only 0.83 compared to Villa's 2.4, they managed to score twice.

Go Ahead Eagles were efficient with their limited chances, scoring twice from just five shots on target—their lowest in this season's Europa League matches. This victory also marked their first back-to-back wins in European competitions, including qualifiers.

Despite dominating possession and creating more chances throughout the game, Aston Villa failed to capitalise on their opportunities. Their inability to convert these chances into goals ultimately led to their downfall against a determined Go Ahead Eagles side.

The match highlighted both teams' contrasting fortunes in front of goal. While Aston Villa struggled with finishing despite numerous attempts, Go Ahead Eagles made the most of their few opportunities to secure a memorable win on home soil.

Aston Villa will need to regroup quickly as they aim to bounce back from this setback and continue their campaign in Europe with renewed focus and determination.