Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Gonzalo Higuain could return to Juventus as Chelsea consider cutting loan short

By
Gonzalo Higuain could return to Juventus as Chelsea consider cutting loan short

Bengaluru, March 22: Chelsea could return loanee Gonzalo Higuain to Juventus if his performance does not improve, according to reports.

Higuain arrived at Chelsea in January after concluding his Milan loan deal after Maurizio Sarri had personally requested the Blues sign the forward. Sarri worked with Higuain at Napoli and Chelsea agreed a loan deal with Juventus to reunite the duo, with a view to extending the deal or signing the goalscorer permanently this summer.

But with just three goals in nine starts for Chelsea Higuain’s impression has not been what Maurizio Sarri was looking for.

Now according to reports, Chelsea are now considering passing up the chance to extend the Argentine's loan by another season for €18m, as well as their option to buy the striker permanently for around £33million.

It would, however, force Higuaín to return to Juventus making the forward's situation in limbo. The Bianconeri clearly have reiterated that the forward has no place in Allegri's set up and thus they could again look for fresh buyers for the forward.

Chelsea's transfer ban, however, could make an impact on Higuain's future if the Blues are unable to sign players for the next two transfer windows.

Chelsea have endured a whole season ban for breaching rules on the signing of young players. The club, however, has appealed against the ban but FIFA, for the time being, have decided to uphold it.

Chelsea are currently struggling to break into the top four. They currently sit sixth in the table, three-point below fourth-placed Arsenal.

They will return to action after the international break against Cardiff in the Premier League to keep the pressure on the rivals.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 15:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue