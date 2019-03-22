Gonzalo Higuain could return to Juventus as Chelsea consider cutting loan short

Bengaluru, March 22: Chelsea could return loanee Gonzalo Higuain to Juventus if his performance does not improve, according to reports.
Higuain arrived at Chelsea in January after concluding his Milan loan deal after Maurizio Sarri had personally requested the Blues sign the forward. Sarri worked with Higuain at Napoli and Chelsea agreed a loan deal with Juventus to reunite the duo, with a view to extending the deal or signing the goalscorer permanently this summer.
But with just three goals in nine starts for Chelsea Higuain’s impression has not been what Maurizio Sarri was looking for.
Now according to reports, Chelsea are now considering passing up the chance to extend the Argentine's loan by another season for €18m, as well as their option to buy the striker permanently for around £33million.
It would, however, force Higuaín to return to Juventus making the forward's situation in limbo. The Bianconeri clearly have reiterated that the forward has no place in Allegri's set up and thus they could again look for fresh buyers for the forward.
Chelsea's transfer ban, however, could make an impact on Higuain's future if the Blues are unable to sign players for the next two transfer windows.
Chelsea have endured a whole season ban for breaching rules on the signing of young players. The club, however, has appealed against the ban but FIFA, for the time being, have decided to uphold it.
Chelsea are currently struggling to break into the top four. They currently sit sixth in the table, three-point below fourth-placed Arsenal.
They will return to action after the international break against Cardiff in the Premier League to keep the pressure on the rivals.