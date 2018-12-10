Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

River Plate's Copa Libertadores star Gonzalo Martinez confirms January departure

By Opta
Gonzalo Martinezs time at River Plate is coming to an end, as one of the stars of their Copa Libertadores triumph has said he is leaving.
Gonzalo Martinez's time at River Plate is coming to an end, as one of the stars of their Copa Libertadores triumph has said he is leaving

Madrid, December 10: River Plate star Gonzalo Martinez has confirmed he will leave the club in January after helping them to Copa Libertadores success by scoring in Sunday's final second-leg win over Boca Juniors.

Martinez seals Copa Libertadores title for River Plate

The match, which was suspended twice in November, was finally played in Madrid on Sunday, and River ran out 3-1 winners, clinching a 5-3 aggregate success.

Boca went ahead in the first half thanks to a brilliant Dario Benedetto goal, but Lucas Pratto levelled for an improved River in the second period, ultimately forcing extra time.

After Wilmar Barrios was sent off for a second booking early in the additional period, Juan Quintero's stunning strike put River ahead and Martinez wrapped things up right at the end.

It proved to be a fitting end to the game for the winger, as he looks set to depart, having reportedly impressed MLS outfit Atlanta United with his standout performances for River this term.

"I want to inform the fans that in January I will not continue ," an emotional Martinez is quoted as saying by TyC Sports. "It is a very difficult decision for me, but the road continues.

"I think that I gave the fans what they deserve and it is everything that they believed in me. I am going to play the Club World Cup.

"Spending these moments with this club is the most beautiful thing in the world. There are a lot of things that I achieved with this club that I will miss a lot."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 5:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue