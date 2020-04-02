Good deeds by footballers and clubs during coronavirus pandemic

Bengaluru, April 1: The coronavirus pandemic is affecting millions around the globe and it has resulted in lockdown in several countries.
Almost 800,000 people worldwide have been struck by the disease with thousands dying as a result.
In this crisis situation people expect privileged fraternities to go the extra mile to help out those on the frontlines of the battle against the virus and some of the footballers and clubs have done the same to make a difference in the battle against the virus. In this last one month, various footballing stars and their respective clubs, organisations have come forward with a number of generous donations and gestures.
Here is a list of some of the good deeds done by the footballing world in this crisis:
1. Rashford's brilliant gestures for kids
During the lockdown in the UK, many children in England were unlikely to have their free school meal for the day. with school closed for the foreseeable future. But Marcus Rashford along with a partnership with NGO FareShare has now arranged around a £100,000 to help supply food to children who usually rely on school meals.
2. Messi, Ronaldo chip in
Two of World's biggest stars also have come forward in helping the situation providing aids for medical workers and hospitals to fight the global pandemic. Lionel Messi reportedly gave €1m to the Clinic Barcelona and a medical facility in Argentina while Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes have donated €1m between them for Lisbon’s Hospital de Santa Maria.
3. Barcelona players agree pay cut
All the Barcelona players will take a 70 percent pay cut and present an extra donation on top during the La Liga break so that the club's other employees can earn their full salaries.
4. Juventus, Bayern Munich and Dortmund stars too join hand in taking a pay cut
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have agreed to a 20 per cent pay cut while their matches are suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic while Juventus players and coach Maurizio Sarri too temporarily have agreed to take a pay cut for the salaries for the months of March, April, May and June.
5. Toby Alderweireld’s help
The Spurs defender has announced free tablets to all the patients in London who will admit to the hospital during the outbreak so that infected people can keep in touch with their closed ones during the crisis.
6. Managers too chipping in to help
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, has donated €1m in Spain while another PL manager Jose Mourinho was recently seen in helping out with Age UK foundation in delivering essential goods to aged people.
7. Andy Robertson's big help to his homeland
The Liverpool full-back has reportedly donated a huge amount to help six food banks in his hometown of Glasgow to continue their progression in helping the needy people during the time of crisis.