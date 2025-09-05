Football Grace Geyoro Transfers To London City Lionesses From PSG In Record-Breaking Deal Grace Geyoro has joined London City Lionesses from Paris Saint-Germain for a record fee of GBP 1.4m. This signing aims to strengthen the squad ahead of the Women's Super League season. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 15:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Grace Geyoro has joined the London City Lionesses from Paris Saint-Germain in a record-breaking transfer valued at £1.4 million (€1.6 million). This fee surpasses the previous high of £1.1 million ($1.5 million) that Orlando Pride paid Tigres for Lizbeth Ovalle last month. It also exceeds Arsenal's £1 million expenditure to acquire Olivia Smith from Liverpool, which set the record in July.

The 28-year-old midfielder became London City's 16th signing during a busy transfer window. The Women's Super League newcomers are strengthening their squad to maintain their top-flight status. Geyoro began her journey with PSG in 2012 at just 15 years old, progressing through their academy before debuting for the senior team in 2014.

During her time at PSG, Geyoro made 270 appearances across all competitions and scored 53 goals, with 40 of those in the Premiere Ligue. She played a crucial role in helping PSG secure the league title in the 2020-21 season. Additionally, she won three Coupe de France titles and was twice a runner-up in the Women's Champions League, specifically in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons.

Last season, Geyoro demonstrated her prowess by scoring six league goals in 19 starts, converting a quarter of her total shots (24). She also shared the top spot for assists among PSG players with four assists. Her international career is equally impressive; she has earned 103 caps for France and netted 22 goals, including two at Euro 2025.

Geyoro wasn't the only player to join London City on deadline day; Jana Fernandez from Barcelona also signed with the club. The Lionesses are gearing up for their first Women's Super League match against Arsenal on Saturday. However, Geyoro might have to wait until September 14 to make her debut against Manchester United.

This strategic signing reflects London City's ambition to compete at a higher level by bringing experienced players into their ranks. With these new additions, they aim to establish themselves firmly within the league and build on their recent successes.