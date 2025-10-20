Football Graham Potter Takes Over As Sweden's New Coach To Revive World Cup Qualifying Hopes Graham Potter has been appointed as the new head coach of Sweden on a short-term basis to enhance their World Cup qualifying efforts. He aims to leverage Sweden's talented players and improve their performance following a challenging period. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

Graham Potter, previously at the helm of West Ham and Chelsea, has been appointed as the new head coach for Sweden. His role is temporary, aimed at revitalising Sweden's World Cup qualifying efforts. The team has been without a manager since Jon Dahl Tomasson was dismissed after a 1-0 loss to Kosovo on October 13, which dashed their hopes for automatic qualification.

Despite this setback, Sweden still has a chance to reach the play-offs due to their performance in the 2024-25 Nations League. Potter's return to management comes shortly after his departure from West Ham, where he managed only six victories out of 23 matches since taking over in January. Under his leadership, West Ham suffered five defeats in six games, leaving them in the Premier League's relegation zone.

Potter expressed his enthusiasm about the new role by stating: "I am very humbled by the assignment, but also incredibly inspired. Sweden has fantastic players who deliver in the world's best leagues during the week. My job will be to create the conditions so that we as a team deliver at the highest level to take Sweden to the World Cup next summer."

His first match leading Sweden will be against Switzerland in an upcoming World Cup qualifier. Following that, he will make his home debut against Slovenia in another qualifier. These matches are crucial as they aim to secure a spot in the World Cup.

Sweden's football association announced Potter's appointment on October 20, 2025. The decision reflects their confidence in his ability to guide the national team through this challenging period. With Potter's experience and strategic approach, there is optimism about improving their standing and achieving success on the international stage.

The Swedish team is eager for a fresh start under Potter’s guidance. His task is not only to improve results but also to instil confidence and cohesion within the squad. As they prepare for upcoming qualifiers, all eyes will be on how quickly he can implement changes and inspire performances that align with their World Cup aspirations.