Xhaka stripped of Arsenal captaincy

By James Willoughby
Granit Xhaka
After an outburst towards his own fans, Arsenal's Granit Xhaka will no longer be the club's captain.

London, November 6: Granit Xhaka has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy following his angry confrontation with fans.

Switzerland midfielder Xhaka reacted to ironic cheers and then jeers when he was substituted against Crystal Palace last month, appearing to shout expletives in the direction of the supporters before sarcastically applauding.

He then removed his shirt while leaving the field and headed straight down the tunnel.

Apologetic Xhaka explains reaction to Arsenal fans: I reached boiling point

The 27-year-old, who has not played for Arsenal since and is not in the Gunners' squad for Wednesday's Europa League clash with Vitoria SC, had been named his club's captain in September following a player vote.

However, head coach Unai Emery has confirmed Xhaka will no longer captain Arsenal and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will take the armband instead.

"I have spoken to Granit and he is no longer one of the captains in the group," Emery said at a news conference to preview Wednesday's game.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 2:00 [IST]
