Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Xhaka wrong to react to Arsenal supporters, says Emery

By Guy Atkinson
Granit Xhaka

London, October 28: Unai Emery says Granit Xhaka was wrong to react to Arsenal supporters' boos in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday (October 27).

The Gunners captain cupped his ears to the fans who appeared to ironically cheer him as he was substituted on the hour mark, before removing his shirt and walking straight down the tunnel.

Arsenal had earlier thrown away a two-goal lead given to them by Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz, with Luka Milivojevic and Jordan Ayew ensuring a point for Palace.

Speaking about Xhaka's reaction, Emery told BBC's Match of the Day: "He's wrong. He's wrong, but we are going to speak inside about that situation. I want first to listen to him and to be calm but, really, he was wrong in this action."

He later told a media conference: "We are here because we have supporters. We work for them and need to have respect for them when they are applauding us and criticising us."

When asked if Xhaka will remain as captain, Emery said: "Now is not the time to talk about that."

Sokratis thought he had snatched all three points for the Gunners when he slammed home with six minutes remaining, but a VAR review deemed Calum Chambers had committed a foul in the build-up.

Emery was not happy with the decision and feels his side were hard done by.

"For me there is no confusion; it is not a good decision," he said. "We deserved to win. We had a good reaction after they equalised. We scored but then they didn't count it.

"We didn't concede many chances apart from the penalty. Our reaction was very good. The supporters tried to help us in the last minutes to score the third goal and win the match but it didn't happen."

More GRANIT XHAKA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: PSG 4 - 0 MAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, October 28, 2019, 1:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue