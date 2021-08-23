Gremio sensation Vanderson linked with Arsenal, Spurs and Milan: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Brazilian professional league has often come out as a place for presenting the next big things of world football and top European sides have not shied away putting money on the line to acquire them from there.
The 20-year-old is seemingly becoming a hot prospect in the market as many European clubs look to prise him away from Brazil. Premier League bigwigs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in the services of the talented right-back, while AC Milan and Spartak Moscow are also keen.
Here are a couple of things you need to know about the youngster:
His career so far
Having risen through the youth ranks at the club, the youngster made his first-team debut for Gremio towards the end of the last year and has since gone on to make 40 senior appearances in all competition, scoring four goals and setting up one more. He was pretty much a regular in the 2020-21 season for the Brazilian outfit when fit and available and helped the club to win the Campeonato Gaucho in May.
Playing style
The 20-year-old is currently being considered as one of the best raw defensive talents in Brazil and has been compared to Dani Alves and Cafu. Vanderson has impressed the onlookers with his pace, technical abilities and is regarded as a complete full-back. He is very pacey, good with the ball and can effortlessly dribble past players as well capable of maintaining possession.
Gremio's Stance on transfer
Gremio manager Luiz Felipe Scolari is reportedly not ready to sell his prized asset yet. It is understood that Milan only made an offer for the defender in the region of €10m which was rejected immediately. The player has a contract with the club till 2025 and he apparently has a release clause worth €100m. The Brazilian club hence is under no pressure to sell him as of now. Therefore, until there's any significant offer for the player, a transfer is unlikely to happen this summer.