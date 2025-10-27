Guardiola Focuses On Team Performance After Manchester City’s Defeat To Aston Villa

Matty Cash Admits Aston Villa's Corner Routine Was Not Meant For Him In Victory Over Manchester City

After Manchester City's 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa, Pep Guardiola emphasised the need for improvement rather than blaming referee Michael Oliver. Despite having numerous chances, City struggled to convert and lost ground in the Premier League title race.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola chose not to criticise referee Michael Oliver following their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa. Matty Cash scored from the edge of the box in the 19th minute, capitalising on an Emiliano Buendia corner. City believed the corner decision was incorrect, but Guardiola focused on his team's shortcomings instead.

Guardiola expressed his respect for referees and emphasised that City's defence should have been better during the corner. "It was a corner. A good corner and a goal. Listen, it doesn't matter. We can talk about this reaction," he told BBC Sport. He acknowledged City's missed opportunities and remained optimistic about future improvements.

Despite having 18 shots, only four were on target for City, as Villa's defence proved formidable. This defeat marks City's third loss in nine Premier League games this season, a situation they last faced in the 2008-09 campaign with four losses at this stage.

Guardiola noted that his team improved as the match progressed but admitted they lost too many individual battles and lacked aggression. "That we are a really good team who played a really good game," he said, highlighting their stronger second-half performance.

City's Bernardo Silva also commented on the referee's decision, suggesting a foul should have been called before the corner. "It's a minor decision, it's not like a penalty or a red card that changed the game," he stated. Silva acknowledged that mistakes happen and stressed that it wasn't the reason for their loss.

The Spaniard praised Villa's ability to maintain possession and link play effectively, making it challenging for City to win duels. He admitted their pressing was inadequate in the first half but improved later on.

Guardiola remains confident in his team's potential and believes they will learn from this experience. He is determined to keep them close to the top of the league by season's end.