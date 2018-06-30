Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Gundogan: Germany failed at World Cup but will get up again

Ilkay Gundogan confident of a Germany revival sooner than later
Ilkay Gundogan confident of a Germany revival sooner than later

Berlin, June 30: Germany failed at the World Cup but will "get up again" for future challenges, says Ilkay Gundogan.

For the first time since 1938, Germany suffered elimination from the World Cup at the first round following a dramatic 2-0 loss to South Korea – Sweden and Mexico instead advancing from Group F.

Joachim Low's team consequently became the fourth defending champions to bow out at the group stage in the past five editions.

Gundogan was booed during Germany's warm-up matches ahead of Russia 2018 after he and international team-mate Mesut Ozil met with Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been subjected to criticism from human rights groups.

The Manchester City midfielder insisted he was proud to represent Germany on the global stage and vowed they will return stronger.

"We are all still so disappointed. We had big plans, but we failed," Gundogan posted on Twitter.

"I'm proud to have played for the 1st time for at a World Cup, but to exit in the group stage is nothing but frustrating.

"We have to get up again for the challenges after the summer break - and we will."

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Saturday, June 30, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
