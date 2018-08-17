Football

Gus Poyet sacked by Bordeaux after outburst against board

Written By: OPTA
Gustavo Poyet was unhappy over sale of Gaetan Laborde
Gustavo Poyet was unhappy over sale of Gaetan Laborde

Bordeaux, August 17: Gustavo Poyet has been sacked by Bordeaux following an outburst against the club's board over the sale Gaetan Laborde.

The Uruguayan was infuriated by the decision to sell Laborde to Montpellier for a reported €5million fee, apparently without his consent.

Poyet branded the transfer "a disgrace" and suggested he could step down as coach, despite having secured a place in the Europa League play-off round with a 5-2 aggregate win over Mariupol.

Poyet, who only arrived in January after leaving Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua in September last year, told reporters: "I'm not happy, it's my worst day at this club.

"What the club did today with Gaetan Laborde is a disgrace, I asked the club not to let him leave until we bring in a player. But they didn't recruit and they have allowed Laborde to leave."

"When we arrived at the hotel for today's match, Laborde wasn't there. We called him and he was in Montpellier. Nobody told me," Poyet added.

"I will make a decision. I don't know if this will be the end for me ."

Club president Stephane Martin confirmed on Friday that Poyet was dismissed for his remarks.

"Gustavo Poyet went overboard yesterday, so we decided to lay him off this morning," he told a news conference.

It was reported Bordeaux players initially refused to train on Friday as a protest against Poyet's exit, although they eventually started the session.

The former Tottenham midfielder took charge of the Ligue 1 side in January after leaving Shanghai Shenhua, securing a sixth-place finish last season.

    Story first published: Friday, August 17, 2018, 15:50 [IST]
