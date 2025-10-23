IND vs AUS: Harshit Rana should be dropped, Three Changes India must make in 3rd ODI

Football Josko Gvardiol Nearly Left Football For Basketball Before £77m Move To Manchester City

-myKhel Team

Josko Gvardiol's transfer to Manchester City from RB Leipzig in August 2023, valued at £77 million, made him the second most expensive defender ever. However, the Croatian international once contemplated leaving football for basketball. At 16, while with Dinamo Zagreb's youth team and facing limited playing time, he considered basketball as an alternative path to happiness.

Gvardiol eventually broke into Dinamo's senior team, securing consecutive league titles and a Croatian double before his £16 million move to Leipzig. This fee set a record for a Croatian teenager. "I was thinking about quitting because I like basketball as well," he told BBC Sport. "I wasn't sure about football anymore because when you get to the training ground you don't feel happy anymore, you know?"

Despite his doubts, Gvardiol persevered and excelled in Germany with 87 appearances for Leipzig. His performances earned him a five-year contract with Manchester City in 2023. Only Harry Maguire has commanded a higher fee for a defender, moving to Manchester United from Leicester City for £80 million in 2019.

Reflecting on his journey, Gvardiol shared, "My dream obviously was to become a professional football player, but I didn't know that I was going to go that far." He added that if asked five years ago about joining Manchester City by 2023, he would have considered it impossible.

Since joining Manchester City, Gvardiol has become integral to Pep Guardiola's system. No other Premier League defender has scored more goals than him since his arrival, with nine goals to his name. Last season alone, he played in 55 of City's 61 matches and missed just 140 minutes of Premier League action.

"In my head last season I was like, 'no matter what, how I feel, no matter if I am fit or not, I just want to play. I just want to compete to help the team,'" Gvardiol expressed. His dedication and performance have been crucial for the team.

Pep Guardiola's Praise

Pep Guardiola recently praised Gvardiol's contributions: "We cannot forget last season he was one of the most important players, in terms of how he played and played and played." The coach highlighted Gvardiol's youth and physical prowess as key attributes.

Guardiola further noted Gvardiol's versatility: "He's so young, physically he is outstanding, can play in two roles perfectly." He described him as incredible and coachable: "He listens a lot, wants to improve and that will help him to be a better player."

Gvardiol's journey from contemplating basketball to becoming a pivotal figure at Manchester City underscores his resilience and talent. His story is one of perseverance and unexpected success in professional football.