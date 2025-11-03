How much Prize Money has India won after becoming Champions in Women's World Cup 2025?

Football Haaland Addresses Fantasy Managers' Concerns Following Man City Substitution Against Bournemouth Erling Haaland reflects on his substitution during Manchester City's victory over Bournemouth, acknowledging that fantasy football managers may be disappointed. He emphasises team success and looks ahead to upcoming matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

Erling Haaland showed no disappointment when substituted during Manchester City's victory over Bournemouth, despite being on the verge of a hat-trick. He acknowledged that fantasy football managers might not share his calmness. Haaland scored twice within the first 33 minutes, both assisted by Rayan Cherki, helping City break Bournemouth's eight-game unbeaten run with a 3-1 win.

Haaland's performance placed him among elite company, becoming only the third player to score at least two goals in four consecutive Premier League home matches. Previously, Liverpool legends Robbie Fowler and Luis Suarez achieved similar feats. Haaland now boasts 13 Premier League goals this season and had further opportunities for a hat-trick, including a shot blocked by Djordje Petrovic.

Despite being replaced by Omar Marmoush in the 82nd minute, Haaland expressed no frustration about missing out on a hat-trick. Speaking to Sky Sports, he humorously noted that some fantasy managers might be displeased. "There were probably a few fantasy managers who were not so happy!" he remarked.

Haaland emphasised the importance of the win and the need to focus on upcoming games. "It was an important win," he said. "It was good to bounce back after losing a bad away game." He added that his primary goal is to help the team improve, whether through scoring or winning duels.

Bournemouth faced their first loss since their opening match against Liverpool. Winger David Brooks admitted they were up against a formidable opponent in Manchester City. "It was always going to be a tough game," Brooks stated. He highlighted minor mistakes as costly but acknowledged City's comfort with ball possession.

Brooks also praised Haaland's prowess, noting his physical presence and ability to capitalise on chances. "The big man up top for them—Haaland—is always going to be a threat," Brooks said. When asked about stopping Haaland, he admitted it was nearly impossible due to Haaland's size and strength.

The defeat marked Bournemouth's end of an unbeaten streak, but Brooks remained optimistic about their performance and potential improvements. The team created several opportunities through pressing but struggled against City's skilled play.

As Manchester City prepares for their next challenges, Haaland remains focused on contributing to the team's success. His determination to assist in any way possible underscores his commitment to team improvement over individual accolades.