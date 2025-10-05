Sanju Samson is an 'All-Rounder', used to Bowl Spin in Formative Years: says Sanju's Elder Brother Saly

Football Guardiola Asserts Haaland Is Not Stupid Enough To Leave Manchester City For Barcelona Pep Guardiola warns Barcelona that Erling Haaland is committed to Manchester City. Despite interest from Spain, Guardiola believes Haaland will fulfil his contract until 2034. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 15:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Pep Guardiola has advised Barcelona against pursuing Erling Haaland, asserting that the striker is unlikely to join a project he doesn't trust. Reports from Spain suggest that Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, has made Haaland a top transfer target. However, Guardiola believes Haaland will honour his nine-year contract with Manchester City despite external interest.

Haaland's impressive form has naturally attracted attention from other clubs, including Real Madrid. His recent performances in the Champions League have been particularly noteworthy. The 25-year-old scored twice in City's 2-2 draw with Monaco, further solidifying his reputation as a prolific goal-scorer.

Guardiola acknowledges the widespread interest in Haaland, describing him as a dream signing for any club. "Can you tell me one club that wouldn't dream of Erling Haaland?" Guardiola remarked. He understands why clubs like Barcelona are interested but remains confident in Haaland's commitment to City.

The Norwegian forward recently extended his contract at the beginning of this year. Despite this, his exceptional performance continues to spark interest abroad. Haaland has scored 11 goals in eight games for City this season before their upcoming match against Brentford.

Haaland's achievements in the Champions League are remarkable. He has outscored nine teams in their first 50 matches, netting 52 goals himself. This tally surpasses what teams like Dinamo Zagreb and Anderlecht achieved in their initial games.

Guardiola appreciates the contributions of both Haaland and the team around him. "I think he's doing really well and scoring a lot of goals," Guardiola stated. He credits the team for creating opportunities that allow Haaland to excel on the field.

The future remains uncertain regarding potential transfers, but Guardiola is optimistic about Haaland's current situation at Manchester City. "I don't know what is going to happen," he admitted, highlighting the unpredictable nature of football transfers.