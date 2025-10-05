English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Guardiola Asserts Haaland Is Not Stupid Enough To Leave Manchester City For Barcelona

Pep Guardiola warns Barcelona that Erling Haaland is committed to Manchester City. Despite interest from Spain, Guardiola believes Haaland will fulfil his contract until 2034.

By

Pep Guardiola has advised Barcelona against pursuing Erling Haaland, asserting that the striker is unlikely to join a project he doesn't trust. Reports from Spain suggest that Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, has made Haaland a top transfer target. However, Guardiola believes Haaland will honour his nine-year contract with Manchester City despite external interest.

Haaland's impressive form has naturally attracted attention from other clubs, including Real Madrid. His recent performances in the Champions League have been particularly noteworthy. The 25-year-old scored twice in City's 2-2 draw with Monaco, further solidifying his reputation as a prolific goal-scorer.

Guardiola: Haaland Won't Leave Man City

Guardiola acknowledges the widespread interest in Haaland, describing him as a dream signing for any club. "Can you tell me one club that wouldn't dream of Erling Haaland?" Guardiola remarked. He understands why clubs like Barcelona are interested but remains confident in Haaland's commitment to City.

The Norwegian forward recently extended his contract at the beginning of this year. Despite this, his exceptional performance continues to spark interest abroad. Haaland has scored 11 goals in eight games for City this season before their upcoming match against Brentford.

Haaland's achievements in the Champions League are remarkable. He has outscored nine teams in their first 50 matches, netting 52 goals himself. This tally surpasses what teams like Dinamo Zagreb and Anderlecht achieved in their initial games.

Guardiola appreciates the contributions of both Haaland and the team around him. "I think he's doing really well and scoring a lot of goals," Guardiola stated. He credits the team for creating opportunities that allow Haaland to excel on the field.

The future remains uncertain regarding potential transfers, but Guardiola is optimistic about Haaland's current situation at Manchester City. "I don't know what is going to happen," he admitted, highlighting the unpredictable nature of football transfers.

Story first published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 15:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 5, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out