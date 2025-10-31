Football Haaland And Rodri Confirmed Fit For Manchester City's Premier League Match Against Bournemouth Pep Guardiola has confirmed that both Erling Haaland and Rodri will be available for Manchester City's upcoming Premier League match against Bournemouth. Their return is crucial as City aims to maintain momentum in the league. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Erling Haaland and Rodri will be available for Manchester City's Premier League match against Bournemouth on Sunday. Haaland, who leads the Golden Boot race with 11 goals, accounts for 64.7% of City's total league goals this season. Despite a recent injury during a loss to Aston Villa, he was rested during the EFL Cup win over Swansea City.

Rodri has been dealing with a hamstring problem, missing four matches after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that ended his previous season. Guardiola expressed optimism about Rodri's return, stating, "I think he will be ready to help us. I don't know whether he can from the beginning, but hopefully he can be with us." The midfielder's presence is crucial for City.

Bournemouth, under Andoni Iraola's guidance, have been impressive this season. They are currently second in the league and have not lost in eight games since their opening day defeat to Liverpool. This unbeaten streak includes five wins and three draws, marking their best-ever start in the top flight after nine matches.

The Cherries have spent the least time trailing in matches this season, both overall and as a percentage of their game time. They have only been behind for 98 minutes and 13 seconds, which is just 10.9% of their Premier League playtime. This resilience highlights their strong performance so far.

Guardiola praised Bournemouth's rise as evidence of the Premier League's competitiveness. Reflecting on his experiences in Munich and Barcelona, he noted how unpredictable English football can be. "I remember when I was in Munich or Barcelona, I always heard that in England, everyone could beat everyone," he said.

He acknowledged that while Liverpool and Manchester City have dominated recently with consistent high points tallies, the league remains open and competitive. "In the last five or six years, there is always one different team," Guardiola added. This unpredictability enhances the excitement for fans and spectators alike.

As Manchester City prepares to face Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium, both teams aim to continue their strong performances. With key players like Haaland and Rodri back in action for City and Bournemouth's impressive form under Iraola, fans can expect an exciting encounter showcasing the Premier League's competitive nature.