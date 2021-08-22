Calhanoglu doesn't realise how good he is – Inzaghi

Milan, August 22: Inter boss Simone Inzaghi believes Hakan Calhanoglu "doesn't realise how good he is" after a stunning debut performance against Genoa on Saturday (August 21).
After joining from city rivals Milan in the close season, Calhanoglu marked his first appearance for the Nerazzurri with a superb goal and an assist for Milan Skriniar in his side's 4-0 win.
Those two goal involvements came inside the first 14 minutes – it took him nine games to achieve that at the start of his Milan career.
Arturo Vidal added a third in the second half before former Roma man Edin Dzeko marked his Inter bow with a header in the 87th minute.
Champions Inter have now scored three or more goals in four successive Serie A home matches for the first time since 2011, when did they did it in six games.
Inzaghi was not surprised by his side's dominant display, and the former Lazio boss was particularly pleased with Calhanoglu's contribution.
"I was pretty confident the team would do well, as I've seen them working with enthusiasm and hunger since July 8, eager to learn new concepts," he told DAZN.
"We couldn't have asked for a better start, especially in front of our fans back in the stadium.
"Calhanoglu is a great player, able to unite quality and quantity. He ran so hard for the team as well. Every time I played against him, he caused me problems.
"We were fortunate enough to pick him up and I think he can get stronger, because he doesn't realise how good he is."
Inter lost last season's top scorer Romelu Lukaku to Premier League side Chelsea this month and Inzaghi confirmed that the club intend to dip into the transfer market to replace him, despite the arrival of Dzeko.
"Naturally we need to complete the squad, as Romelu Lukaku's departure was unexpected," he added.
"Dzeko has already shown what kind of player he is. Hopefully we'll bring in someone else who can score big goals."
Saturday's win at San Siro means Inter have won each of their last seven Serie A meetings with Genoa by an aggregate score of 25-0, while they are the first side to have scored four or more goals in their first game of the season in three successive campaigns since they did so between 1959 and 1961.