Flick not thinking about potential Thiago exit amid Liverpool links

Munich, June 28: Hansi Flick insisted he was giving no thought to Thiago Alcantara potentially leaving Bayern Munich, with the midfielder linked with a move to Liverpool.
Thiago, 29, is out of contract at the Bundesliga club next year, with Premier League champions Liverpool reportedly his most likely destination if he leaves.
But Flick is eager to keep Thiago, labelling the Spain international an "amazing player".
"I don't think about it at all, that Thiago could leave us," the Bayern coach said after Saturday's 4-0 win over Wolfsburg.
"I have always said that Thiago is an amazing player who can give a lot to a team. Therefore, I do not think about that at all.
"And I think after such a game and such a season, you have to accept as a journalist that not every question can be answered."
Thiago arrived at Bayern from Barcelona in 2013, winning the Bundesliga in each of his seven seasons at the club.
Bayern completed their successful Bundesliga season by reaching 100 goals, as Kingsley Coman, Mickael Cuisance, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller scored against Wolfsburg.
