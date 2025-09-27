Asia Cup 2025: Morkel Provides Fitness Update on Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma, Reflects on India's Preparations For Final Against Pakistan

Football Harry Kane beats Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland in incredible Record By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 9:51 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane made history by becoming the fastest player to score 100 goals for a single club in Europe's top five leagues.

Kane reached the milestone in just 104 appearances, surpassing the previous record held by Cristiano Ronaldo, who took 105 games for Real Madrid.

Kane's milestone came during Bayern's 4-0 victory over Werder Bremen, where he scored twice to mark his 99th and 100th goals in Bayern colours. The England captain's scoring spree has been prolific this season, with 15 goals in eight matches so far, as he reached his century of goals in style.

This feat also puts Kane ahead of Erling Haaland, who matched Ronaldo's 105-game record while playing for Manchester City.

Bayern Munich coach Vincen Kompany praised Kane's consistent brilliance: "Harry's determination and clinical finishing set him apart. Reaching 100 goals this quickly is a testament to his incredible talent and work ethic."

Kane has been in remarkable form, scoring 15 goals in eight matches for Bayern this season, and his record-breaking achievement follows a series of accolades since his move from Tottenham in 2023, including consecutive Bundesliga top scorer awards and Champions League top scorer honors. This latest record reinforces his status among the elite forwards in modern football, leaving behind the legendary marks set by Ronaldo and Haaland.

Harry Kane scored 269 goals in 380 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur, becoming their all-time top scorer. For England, he has netted 74 goals in 109 matches, making him their highest scorer in history.