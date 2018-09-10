Harry Kane makes honest view on Sergio Ramos after Mo Salah incident

London, Sep 10: Much has been said about Sergio Ramos' tackle on Mohamed Salah which injured the Egyptian severely during the Champions League final. Liverpool lost the game 3-1 and since then bad blood has been shared from both the side.
Madrid skipper Ramos, who was accused of intentionally taking Liverpool's star man out, has been the focal point of criticism.
From Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to player Roberto Firmino, Salah to fans, many showed their disregard for the player. However, when England and Spain locked horns, on Saturday night, at Wembley in a UEFA Nations League fixture where Gareth Southgate's men were defeated by Spain, England and Spur's captain Harry Kane thought to address the situation in a different way.
While talking about the controversial incident, Kane chose to take side of the Spanish defender and labelled Sergio Ramos as a great defender who 'pushes the boundaries' but rubbished the claim of deliberately trying to injure Mohamed Salah.
“I haven’t spoken to Jordan about him or the Champions League final (defeat), I don’t think he would want to talk about that too much, as I wouldn’t," the Tottenham striker told.
“But Ramos is a competitive player. A great, great defender on and off the ball. We played against him last year against Madrid.
"He’s a tough centre-half. He wasn’t over the top, he didn’t do anything out of the ordinary.
“He tests the boundaries, but that’s what the referees are there for.”
The 32-year-old played a full 90 minutes against the three-lions in their 2-1 win at Wembley but found himself regularly booed by England supporters throughout the match. The Real Madrid star was the subject of the abuse every time he touched the ball during Spain's victory over England.
Boos at Wembley for Sergio Ramos - how disrespectful to a great International player. I am appalled. #EnglandSpain #efc— Phil Pellow (@Phil_Pellow) September 8, 2018
However, following the game the player appeared to ignore all such events and suggested he does not get influenced by crowd reaction.
"I try to escape them but it does not influence my game," Ramos said.
"Of course I would have liked another reception, because everyone remembers a single moment action in the final, but not the death threats that my family has received."