Harry Kane agrees new six-year Tottenham contract

London, June 8: Tottenham have tied star striker Harry Kane down until 2024 after announcing he has signed a new contract.

Kane has established himself as one of the Premier League's elite players in recent seasons after coming through the ranks at Spurs and he has been rewarded for his fine form.

The England striker scored 30 goals in 37 league appearances in the season just finished, making it his best individual campaign in the division after surpassing his haul of 29 from 2016-17.

Kane has regularly been linked with a move away from Spurs, predominantly to Manchester United and Real Madrid, but supporters can breathe a sigh of relief as he looks set to be sticking around for a while yet.

    Story first published: Friday, June 8, 2018, 19:30 [IST]
