Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kane hails Juventus strike as 'one of the best of my career'

By Opta
Harry Kane - cropped

Singapore, July 21: Harry Kane described his sensational goal against Juventus on Sunday as "probably one of the best of my career".

Tottenham appeared to be heading for a deciding penalty shoot-out in their International Champions Cup clash with the Italian champions in Singapore before Kane's spectacular intervention in stoppage time.

The England captain spotted Wojciech Szczesny off his line and beat him from just inside Juve's half with a precision strike to secure a dramatic 3-2 win in Spurs' first pre-season game ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Kane has scored some wonderful goals during his career but he believes the one against Juve ranks alongside his very best.

"It's probably one of the best goals in my career," he said in a post-match interview.

"I saw in part of the game the keeper was quite far off the line, so I thought if I get a chance to shoot, I'm going to shoot and thankfully it went in."

Kane was introduced as a half-time substitute and is satisfied to start getting pitch time under his belt ahead of the new season.

"It's been great to get 45 minutes," he added. "It's been a good start to pre-season; everyone is working hard.

"It's very hot here so it will definitely get us fit. We're looking forward to the next game and we go from there."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 20:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue