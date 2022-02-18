Maguire denies reports of 'captaincy row' with Man Utd team-mate Ronaldo

Manchester, February 18: Harry Maguire has denied suggestions that he is embroiled in a power struggle with team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo over who should be Manchester United's captain.
England international Maguire was named United's regular skipper by former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Ashley Young departed for Inter in January 2020.
However, according to a report by The Mirror on Thursday (February 17), interim United boss Ralf Rangnick has asked Maguire to consider relinquishing the armband to Ronaldo.
That is said to have made Maguire feel increasingly undermined by Ronaldo, who has had a big influence in the dressing room since returning to the club last year.
But the centre-back, who has struggled for form as of late, has rubbished those claims ahead of United's clash with Leeds United this weekend.
"I've seen a lot of reports about this club that aren't true and this is another," Maguire posted on his official Twitter account.
"Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We're united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone @ManUtd."
Maguire is the second United player to hit out at media reports relating to Ronaldo this week.
On Wednesday, Marcus Rashford denied that United's English played have formed a "clique" in opposition to the Portugal international's dressing room influence.
Ronaldo ended a six-match goalless run by putting United ahead in Tuesday's morale-boosting 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.
That came amid speculation that Ronaldo will look to leave Old Trafford at the end of the campaign.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner himself used social media to respond to his critics after the defeat of Brighton, which snapped a three-game winless run for United in all competitions.
"Back on track," Ronaldo posted. "Nobody gives up and there's only one way to get back on track: hard work, team work, serious work. Everything else is just noise."
With his strike against Brighton, Ronaldo has now scored against 168 different opponents for club and country as he scored for the 21st calendar year running.
He found the back of the net from one of a game-high five shots against Brighton, while the three chances he created are the most he has managed in the league this term.