Maguire facing race to be fit for England's Euro 2020 opener

London, June 2: Harry Maguire is facing a race against time to be fit enough to play in England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia on June 13, according to Gareth Southgate.
Manchester United captain Maguire suffered an ankle injury last month which saw him miss the end of the season, including the Red Devils' Europa League final defeat to Villarreal.
Southgate has nevertheless picked the centre-back in his 26-man squad for the Euros, which was confirmed on Tuesday (June 1).
However, the England manager admitted to being unsure if the 28-year-old would be able to play against Croatia.
"We don't know that yet. It's going to be tight for the first game [v Croatia], there's no question," he said when pressed on Maguire's availability.
"I think he's such a good player and we had the additional size of squad, the fact that that leadership which is growing in him all the time, we wanted to take that opportunity to bring him into the squad."
Meet the #ThreeLions set for #EURO2020!— England (@England) June 1, 2021
Another player recuperating from a lay off is Jordan Henderson, who has not featured since going off injured for Liverpool during the Merseyside derby in February.
However, Southgate revealed Henderson will play a part in the friendly against Austria on Wednesday.
"Jordan has trained with the team all week so that’s been good. We've had to modify him through certain parts of the session. He’ll be involved in the game tomorrow," Southgate said of the Liverpool captain.
"His progress is good but we're realistic about what that might look like."
Jack Grealish is also coming back from injury, though he did play for Aston Villa in May, while Marcus Rashford is another concern.
"Jack has trained with the team, but not every day so we've got to manage his load," added Southgate, who will also be without Jadon Sancho, who is ill, for the Austria match.
"Again, we want to get the players to the best possible point but we don't want to break them in the process. Marcus, we haven't seen him on the grass but he assures me he's happy with where he’s at. We go from there with that one."