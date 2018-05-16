Hazard is the best player in the league: Herrera

Bengaluru, May 16: Ahead of the FA Cup final showdown between Manchester United and Chelsea this weekend, the Red Devils midfielder Ander Herrera has labelled Eden Hazard the best player in the premier league.
Hazard has endured a relatively dull time this season as the Chelsea winger only netted 16 and assisted 13 in the whole campaign. His team also failed to retain their league title, while also dropping short of a Champions League qualification place as well.
This is a pretty ordinary feat in aspect to Liverpool's Mohammed Salah who won the Golden ball by scoring 32 league goals and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne who guided his team to a double triumph, the EFL Cup and Premier League.
However, despite such achievements, the United midfielder now has suggested, the Belgian attacker is the best player in the league.
"For me, Hazard is the best player in the league," he told The Big Interview with Graham Hunter. "In my opinion he's the best player in the league, I've said that since my first day here."
Last season United nicked in a 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Old Trafford. Herrera was handed the tough task to man-mark Hazard which the player fully operated. The 28-year-old netted one in the game and even won the man of the match for his performance.
This time the player might again be tasked with the same role and fans are expecting a similar performance from him. But the Spanish midfielder has suggested he was just the part of a collective effort and this time also in the final his side must perform together to stop the Blues from getting a grip in the game.
"If we want to stop him we need it from all of us, like we did at Old Trafford," Herrera added. "I know I was the protaganist after the game because of the man-marking. But if Jesse and Marcus, and Felli and Paul, who were in front of me, hadn't done the job they did, Hazard would have received the ball.
"They were playing with three defenders and Jesse and Marcus did not let those defenders come with the ball easy and then play to Hazard or to Willian.
"I know I was on the front page the next day, but credit for Marcus, Jesse, Paul and for Fellaini, they were in front of me stopping that easy ball to Hazard."
Meanwhile, United are currently sweating over the fitness of their star striker Romelu Lukaku who has been injured for the last three weeks but is poised to come back to training.
In the final, he may have to settle for a place on the bench at Wembley with Sanchez or Rashford taking his place. Apart from Lukaku, winger Anthony martial is also a major doubt for the game who missed the last weekend's fixture against Watford.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.