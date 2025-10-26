Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Where and When to watch LaLiga match in India?

Hearts Defeat Celtic 3-1 To Extend Scottish Premiership Lead To Eight Points

In a decisive match, Hearts defeated Celtic 3-1, increasing their lead in the Scottish Premiership to eight points. Lawrence Shankland's performance was pivotal in this victory.

Hearts extended their lead in the Scottish Championship by eight points after defeating Celtic 3-1. The match began with Hearts taking an early lead when Claudio Braga's header was saved by Kasper Schmeichel, only for Lawrence Shankland's follow-up to result in Dane Murray scoring an own goal. Celtic quickly equalised through Callum McGregor's precise finish after a neat exchange with Kieran Tierney.

In the second half, Alexandros Kyziridis restored Hearts' lead with a powerful shot past Schmeichel. Murray's difficult game continued as he conceded a penalty by fouling Braga in the box. Shankland converted the spot-kick, giving Hearts a comfortable margin. Despite late pressure from Brendan Rodgers' team, Hearts maintained their advantage to secure a crucial win and remain unbeaten this season.

This victory marked Hearts' first triumph over Celtic in the Premiership since March 2024, breaking a four-match winless streak against them. Notably, Hearts have scored in all nine of their league matches this season, a feat unmatched by any other team in the Premiership. Meanwhile, Celtic suffered back-to-back league defeats for the first time since December 2023.

Lawrence Shankland has been instrumental for Hearts this season, scoring five goals in the Premiership, tying with Braga for the highest tally. His influence extends beyond goals; he led with ten touches inside the opposition box and regained possession six times during the match, more than any other Hearts player.

Celtic's recent form has been concerning as they experienced consecutive away losses for the first time since May 2023. Their latest defeat follows a 2-0 loss at Dundee last weekend. These results highlight challenges for Celtic as they aim to regain their footing in the league.