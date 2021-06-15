Henderson hip blow forces England to make Euro 2020 keeper change

London, June 15: Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has withdrawn from England's Euro 2020 squad due to a hip problem, with Aaron Ramsdale named as his replacement.
Henderson had the highest save percentage in the Premier League of all goalkeepers who played 10 or more games in the 2020-21 season, repelling 76.47 per cent of shots in his 13 appearances for United.
He looked set to be a serious rival to Jordan Pickford for the Three Lions, but Henderson's tournament is over already.
UEFA rules mean England – like all competing nations – are allowed to change their goalkeeping options on medical grounds, such as when injuries strike.
The Football Association (FA) said Henderson's problem would have limited his involvement in training during the tournament.
"The Manchester United goalkeeper will now return to his club for further assessment and rehabilitation ahead of the 2021-22 season," the FA said.
Sheffield United's Ramsdale is highly regarded by England boss Gareth Southgate and comes in to take over from Henderson, although Sam Johnstone looks set to be understudy to Pickford for the Group D Wembley clash with Scotland on Friday.
Ramsdale, who like West Brom's Johnstone experienced relegation from the Premier League, had the third highest save percentage among England-qualified Premier League goalkeepers (minimum 10 games) in 2020-21, with a handy 69.86 per cent record.
That put him behind Henderson and Burnley's Nick Pope (75.33 per cent). Pope is absent from the Euro 2020 squad due to injury.
Ramsdale, who was ever present in the Blades' league campaign, had a marginally better record than Pickford (69.77 per cent).
Johnstone made the most saves of all goalkeepers in the English top flight, with 166, which was 19 more than second-placed Ramsdale managed.