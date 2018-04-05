Henrikh Mkhitaryan takes a swipe at Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho

London, April 5: Arsenal signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan appeared to have a pop at his former Club's manager Jose Mourinho as he suggested he 'missed playing offensively’ before leaving Manchester United for Arsenal in January.
The Armenian playmaker moved to United in the summer of 2016 in a £30million move from Borussia Dortmund, however, failed to live up to the price tag and often been neglected from the first-team football by Mourinho.
The former Dortmund player showed a glimpse of brilliance sometimes in the field and even helped United to carry the Europa league by becoming the top scorer of the tournament but his inconsistency failed him to get a regular berth in Jose Mourinho’s side, making just 63 appearances over all competitions in two seasons.
Later when Mourinho saw the possibility of getting Sanchez in the winter window, he included the 29-year-old as a part of a swap deal to bring the Chilean to Old Trafford.
Mkhitaryan since the move have made a decent start and has registered two goals and five assists in 11 matches.
And the Armenian now has claimed he couldn't have started any better at Arsenal. The attacker also appeared to take a swipe at Jose Mourinho and United's style of play as he suggested that he struggled during his spell at United because he was not afforded the creative freedom that he now has under Arsene Wenger.
"When I heard I could swap Man United for Arsenal, I said, 'Yes, I want to do that', I didn’t think twice," he told FourFourTwo.
"It’s important for me to play in an offensive team. I couldn’t have imagined a better start .
"I’d missed playing offensively. I joined Arsenal because Wenger wanted me, not because he wanted to replace Sanchez.
"We are different players and characters, with different abilities and skills, so I’ll try my best to do everything for the club."
Arsenal for a consecutive second season, look almost sure to finish outside of top fur as they currently sit sixth in the league, 13 points below fourth-placed Spurs with only eight games to play and it now looks to enter next season’s Champions League they must win the Europa League.
They will face now CSKA Moscow in the quarter-final of Europa league and with the first leg in the Emirates stadium, Mkhitaryan hopes to fire the Gunners past the round to make one step closer to the silverware.
"I want to write my name into Arsenal’s history and have my name as a legend here," he added. "I want to score goals, make assists and win trophies to make the fans happy."
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.