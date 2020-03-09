Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hero I-League: Quess East Bengal go 2nd with dramatic win in Srinagar

By
Hero I-League: Quess East Bengal go 2nd with dramatic win in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 9: In a crucial encounter of the Hero I-League played at the TRC ground in Srinagar on Monday (March 9), Quess East Bengal overcame a nine-man Real Kashmir FC by a solitary goal.

With the win, East Bengal now move to the second spot on the points table with 23 points from 16 matches whereas, Real Kashmir has 22 points from 15 matches.

The win for the Red and Gold brigade meant that Mohun Bagan now only need two points to seal the league title, a feat that they can achieve on Tuesday (March 10) with a win against Aizawl FC.

The first half was majorly played in the centre. The half saw many heated moments, two yellow cards and a red card, all of them awarded to Real Kashmir.

Local lad Danish Farooq saw a second yellow in the 38th for simulation inside the opposition area. Quess East Bengal, with the man advantage for more than half of the game, dominated possession with 63 per cent of the ball.

The game resumed and Real Kashmir showed great resilience. The Red and Golds had a good opportunity from a free-kick that was awarded to them just outside the Real Kashmir box. However, his free-kick was saved by keeper Lachenpa. Soon after, it was Bidyashagar Singh who came up with a left-footed drive from distance but the Real Kashmir keeper was able to deflect it out for a corner kick.

In the very last minute of regulation time, second-half substitute Edmund Lalrindika had a go from distance but to the away team's disappointment, the shot was straight into the hands of the goalkeeper.

The labour of the Red and Gold brigade finally paid off in the added time as Juan Mera was fouled in the box, which resulted in a penalty. Victor Perez walked up to take the spot-kick and made no mistake as he smashed the ball into the back of the net to give his team the much needed goal.

The match had a sour ending though, with two red cards being flashed in the final minutes. Kallum Higginbotham and Edmund Lalrindrika were sent off and in a rather dramatic ending, as Quess East Bengal took home the three points.

Chesterpoul Lyngdoh of Real Kashmir FC walked away with the Hero of the Match Award.

Source: AIFF Release

More EAST BENGAL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BAN 200/3 (20.0) vs ZIM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 19:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue