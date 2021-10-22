Hero Vired becomes La Liga's knowledge partner in India

Bengaluru, October 22: Hero Vired, India's premium EdTech company for professionals and higher education aspirants has been roped on board as the official knowledge partner for La Liga In India.
The two-year agreement will see Hero Vired as the exclusive knowledge partner for all La Liga events in India over the period, including the forthcoming Amateur e La Liga challenge which will take place for the first time in India.
As the exclusive knowledge partner, Hero Vired will offer 25 select La Liga fans access to Hero Vired's programs. The fans will be selected based on various competitions and engagement activities that will be executed throughout the year.
Additionally, all Hero Vired learners and their family members will have access to La Liga football workshops and masterclasses organized by professional La Liga coaches.
Furthermore, Hero Vired will provide access to La Liga scouting sessions with professional La Liga coaches, offer scholarships for enrollment in La Liga Football Schools (LLFS), and free trials.
Hero Vired learners and their families will also be able to avail 30 per cent discount on quarterly/annual membership at any LLFS location in India. Taking the learning on-ground, Hero Vired will also host a football clinic which will be produced and organised by La Liga Football experts and league certified coaches.
Commenting on the partnership, Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO, Hero Vired said, "Sports is a huge part of life in India. Being the first Indian edtech company to partner with the largest football league in the world, La Liga, is a matter of pride for us. For us, sports are a relevant format since it helps us expand our audience phenomenally. We believe that it'll allow us to penetrate deeper into the country.
"Esports is rapidly gaining popularity in India, and our exclusive partnership with the league and eLaLiga challenge creates an opportunity to bring global learning and opportunities to Indians and Hero Vired learners. Having set a new benchmark for partnerships, we look forward to partnering with companies of the same scale in the future."
To compete in the Amateur eLaLiga challenge in India, participants will have to register through the Hero Vired app to gain access to the eSports competition in the country.
The winner will be awarded an all-expense-paid 'Money Can't Buy Experience' trip to Spain, which will include stadium tour, football fan club visit of winner's choice and a guided museum visit.
La Liga India Managing Director Jose Antonio Cachaza shared Akshay's views,"Fostering a learning environment has always been important to us at La Liga, as we know that matches are not only played on the pitch. We're excited to partner with a young and dynamic company like Hero Vired to take our commitment of developing Indian football another step forward. We look forward to sharing our expertise in European football with millions of Indian youth through this association".
La Liga Ambassador Fernando Morientes, said, "The most important thing for anybody who wants to succeed in their career, regardless of their field or industry, is openness to constant learning. Even after 20+ years as a football player, I found myself constantly upskilling and reskilling to meet the changing demands. Through this partnership with Hero Vired, LaLiga opens doors for new learning for Indians. With Hero Vired's expertise, young football enthusiasts in India will also get the opportunity to connect with football and LaLiga on a deeper level".