Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Herrera 'optimistic' over Mbappe as PSG focus on Champions League

By Rob Lancaster

Paris, Aug 1: Ander Herrera remains hopeful Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe will be back in time for the return of the Champions League.

Mbappe suffered an ankle injury during the Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne on July 24, with the club revealing the "serious" sprain would likely keep the 21-year-old out for three weeks.

The France international watched on as PSG completed a domestic clean sweep on Friday, securing victory in the last ever Coupe de la Ligue final via a penalty shoot-out against Lyon.

Thomas Tuchel had said on the eve of the match that Mbappe requires a "miracle" to be ready for the quarter-final tie with Atalanta, which takes place in Lisbon on August 12.

Herrera, however, is more upbeat over the forward's chances, though is confident the squad can still prosper without him.

"We are optimistic with Kylian. We have seen that he can walk quietly," the former Manchester United midfielder said after the game with Lyon.

"He's very professional, he's young. He really wants to play and we can be very calm. He works every day, morning and afternoon. But if it's not possible for him to play, we also have other solutions.

"Kylian is very important and I'm sure he will try to play."

PSG are next in action on Wednesday, taking on Sochaux in a friendly prior to resuming their European campaign.

All ties from the last eight onwards will be staged over one leg, with the Ligue 1 champions knowing a win over Atalanta will see them face either Atletico Madrid or RB Leipzig in the semi-finals.

"It's a fantastic week for us," Herrera said after completing a dominant domestic campaign. "We won two titles and we are very, very happy.

"A lot of players have played and participated in this success - I can say that we are ready for the Champions League now."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Ireland won the toss and elected to bat.
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 1, 2020, 15:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue