High octane action expected from top clubs as La Liga resumes after international break

Santiago in charge
Saturday also sees Santiago Solari's first game as Real Madrid's new permanent head coach after picking up league wins over Valladolid and Celta Vigo as interim boss.
Another three points won't be easy, however, given Eibar's strong record at their tight Ipurua ground.
Action shifts
The action then switches to Valencia, where a Los Che side still looking for their first home league win of 2018/19 welcome to Mestalla a 19th-placed Rayo Vallecano team in great need of points.
20th-placed Huesca also really need a victory to kickstart their season but Saturday's visitors to El Alcoraz Levante have won three of their six games on the road so far this term.
Change of fortune
Sunday's game brings together two other teams who will be aiming for a change of fortune after the international break, with Athletic Club hosting Getafe at San Mames.
Depending on earlier results, Sevilla may have a chance to go top themselves by beating Valladolid on Sunday, although the visitors to the Sanchez-Pizjuan have lost only once on the road since returning to La Liga this season.
Six in six!
Sunday will also see Espanyol aiming for a sixth victory in six at home this term, while Catalan neighbours Girona also have a 100 per cent record at Cornella El-Prat, having won on their only La Liga visit to date last season.
Espanyol's coach Rubi will recognise many of the opposition side, having taken charge of Girona in LaLiga 1l2l3 back in 2012/13.