High octane action expected from top clubs as La Liga resumes after international break

By
Lionel Messi will make his much-awaited return against Atletico Madrid
Madrid, November 24: La Liga returns from the international break this weekend with leaders Barcelona visiting third-placed Atletico Madrid, along with the prospect of some fresh starts and welcome friends-reunited stories.

Saturday's game at Wanda Metropolitano should be one of the top events of 2018/19 so far, with current table-toppers Barcelona kicking off just one point ahead of hosts Atletico in what is shaping up to be the tightest La Liga title race in decades.

Sunday's game between Villarreal against Real Betis then brings together two of La Liga's most inconsistent sides this season and also two close friends in Mexico internationals Miguel Layun and Andres Guardado.

Turning to Monday, Real Sociedad's experienced centre-back Hector Moreno will welcome his 'El Tri' international colleague Nestor Araujo of Celta Vigo to Anoeta.

In team news for Saturday's big game which will kick off at 8.45pm local time (1.15am IST), blaugrana captain Lionel Messi showed no ill effects on his return from a broken arm in his team's most recent league game.

Atleti teenager Francisco Montero could keep his place at centre-back given the injury issues within the rojiblanco squad.

Saturday also sees Santiago Solari's first game as Real Madrid's new permanent head coach after picking up league wins over Valladolid and Celta Vigo as interim boss.

Another three points won't be easy, however, given Eibar's strong record at their tight Ipurua ground.

The action then switches to Valencia, where a Los Che side still looking for their first home league win of 2018/19 welcome to Mestalla a 19th-placed Rayo Vallecano team in great need of points.

20th-placed Huesca also really need a victory to kickstart their season but Saturday's visitors to El Alcoraz Levante have won three of their six games on the road so far this term.

Sunday's game brings together two other teams who will be aiming for a change of fortune after the international break, with Athletic Club hosting Getafe at San Mames.

Depending on earlier results, Sevilla may have a chance to go top themselves by beating Valladolid on Sunday, although the visitors to the Sanchez-Pizjuan have lost only once on the road since returning to La Liga this season.

Sunday will also see Espanyol aiming for a sixth victory in six at home this term, while Catalan neighbours Girona also have a 100 per cent record at Cornella El-Prat, having won on their only La Liga visit to date last season.

Espanyol's coach Rubi will recognise many of the opposition side, having taken charge of Girona in LaLiga 1l2l3 back in 2012/13.

