Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Lozano and Morgan scoop CONCACAF awards

By Opta
Mexico winger Hirving Lozano wins CONCACAF male player of the year for 2018
Mexico winger Hirving Lozano wins CONCACAF male player of the year for 2018

New York, January 16: Hirving Lozano has been named the CONCACAF male player of the year for 2018, with the female prize going to United States international Alex Morgan.

PSV and Mexico winger Lozano, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, takes the award for the first time and is the youngest ever male winner at age 23.

Morgan, meanwhile, collects the CONCACAF female player of the year award for the fourth time in her career, the Orlando Pride star having won the prize three years in a row.

Real Madrid and Costa Rica's Keylor Navas won the CONCACAF prize for best male goalkeeper, while the female equivalent prize went to Alyssa Naeher of USA and the Chicago Red Stars.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
5 reasons India's Adelaide victory
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: football psv mexico hirving lozano
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 5:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue